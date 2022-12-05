LPD: 61-year-old man loses life after being hit by tractor-trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 60s lost his life after reportedly being struck by a tractor trailer, that’s according to Laredo Police.

The incident happened last Wednesday when police were called out to the 1100 block of Black Diamond.

Authorities say Santiago Calderon Serrano was working in the area when he was pinned against a concrete barrier by an 18-wheeler.

Police believe the driver of the rig was trying to do a U-turn or go in reverse before the accident happened.

Although the case is still under investigation police say the driver of the tractor trailer is cooperating with the investigation.

