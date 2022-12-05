Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LPD: 61-year-old man loses life after being hit by tractor-trailer

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 60s lost his life after reportedly being struck by a tractor trailer, that’s according to Laredo Police.

The incident happened last Wednesday when police were called out to the 1100 block of Black Diamond.

Authorities say Santiago Calderon Serrano was working in the area when he was pinned against a concrete barrier by an 18-wheeler.

Police believe the driver of the rig was trying to do a U-turn or go in reverse before the accident happened.

Although the case is still under investigation police say the driver of the tractor trailer is cooperating with the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6

Latest News

Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff
LPD: 61-year-old man loses life after being hit by tractor-trailer
Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6
Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6
Manhunt Monday
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault