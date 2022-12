LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire was reported at the Laredo city limits in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

Firefighters responded to mile marker 13 along I-35 shortly before six in the morning.

An 18-wheeler reportedly flipped over and caught on fire.

The driver, a man, 32, was not hurt and did not need medical attention.

