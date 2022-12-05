Shop Local
UISD names aquatic center after swimming pioneer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District has dedicated its new aquatic center.

On Monday morning, UISD held a special ribbon cutting ceremony to officially name the center after Carroll E. Summers Jr. for his participation in developing and fostering a love for swimming.

He was instrumental in the construction of the UISD pool facility on Lindenwood Street.

Mr. Summers and his family said they are thankful for this grand gesture.

“The whole community turned out, with the donations, with this, with the nominations, and it was a really beautiful event, so it’s been quite a deal. It’s an honor, I don’t deserve, but I accept it and run. So, thank you very much”, said Mr. Summers.

The new facility can be found near the Student Activity Complex off of Highway 359.

