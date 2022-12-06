Agents arrest undocumetned immigrant with prior convictions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrested a man with previous sexual assault related charges.

On Thursday agents arrested a group of five undocumented migrants.

Records revealed that Pedro Miranda-Fonseca, 46 had a prior conviction for child molestation out of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Miranda-Fonseca is set to remain in custody to face charges for illegally entering into the United States.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.