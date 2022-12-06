Bethany House helps homeless during the holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas right around the corner, there is a stark reminder that not everyone has a home to go to during the holidays.

During this time, several nonprofits including the Bethany House check areas where people without a home might be known to frequent.

Esmeralda Suarez, an outreach specialist with Bethany House said people in need can be found in almost any part of the city.

“I go to the bridges, sewers; where I see that I can find the people, sometimes in the streets. I get locations like, sometimes I run the south side, north side, San Bernardo, McPherson, and basically, I am in the whole Laredo,” said Suarez.

Organizers say they provide packages that include blankets, socks, and hygienic items that they get through donations.

