City of Laredo reminds residents to remove outdated political signs

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that Election Day has come and gone, the City of Laredo is reminding residents to remove all political signs.

According to the Building Development Service Department, political signs must be removed 14 days after elections end.

The only exception is for those candidates who are currently in a runoff election.

After Election Day for the runoff elections, it is the responsibility of the sign owner to remove the political signs.

If they are not removed within the time frame, it may result in a fine.

