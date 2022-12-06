Clark Middle School holds Career Day event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students at Clark Middle School got a chance to see what careers await them in the near future.

Some of the agencies who took part in Tuesday’s Career Day were the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as other organizations.

Our very own Marissa Rodriguez Limon who is a reporter with our sister station Telemundo took part in the career day event as well.

Pamela Arredondo, the principal at the middle school said it’s important to open student’s eyes to different career paths.

“Especially-- particularly our eighth graders, because now they start coming up for their schedules for high school, for their early college pathway careers and they can start figuring out ‘okay am I going to go to a particular high school that focuses on this particular field or so forth,” said Arredondo.

Roughly 100 presenters took part in Tuesday’s event.

