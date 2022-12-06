Fire at Laredo Recycling Center under investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are investigating a blaze that was reported at a city recycling center last Friday.

Laredo fire crews were seen battling the blaze on Highway 359 until Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say the high winds contributed to the spread of the fire.

Although no injuries were reported, the fire department said they were able to save large part of the center from any major damages.

“Firefighters quickly went in and fought that fire. They managed to save 90 percent of the building, inside that building is a multi-million-dollar equipment in use for the recycling plant and was managed to be saved thanks to the efforts of the firefighters on scene. It’s a big win for the city of laredo and the citizens,” said Ricardo Oliva Jr.

As the damage continues to be assessed, the city said the recycling center at the landfill is closed until further notice.

Normal recycling pick-up will continue but items will be temporarily placed at the landfill.

