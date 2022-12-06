Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Fire at Laredo Recycling Center under investigation

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are investigating a blaze that was reported at a city recycling center last Friday.

Laredo fire crews were seen battling the blaze on Highway 359 until Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say the high winds contributed to the spread of the fire.

Although no injuries were reported, the fire department said they were able to save large part of the center from any major damages.

“Firefighters quickly went in and fought that fire. They managed to save 90 percent of the building, inside that building is a multi-million-dollar equipment in use for the recycling plant and was managed to be saved thanks to the efforts of the firefighters on scene. It’s a big win for the city of laredo and the citizens,” said Ricardo Oliva Jr.

As the damage continues to be assessed, the city said the recycling center at the landfill is closed until further notice.

Normal recycling pick-up will continue but items will be temporarily placed at the landfill.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff

Latest News

Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
Jose Luis Garcia, 28
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
UISD names aquatic center after swimming pioneer
UISD names aquatic center after swimming pioneer
Fire at Laredo Recycling Center under investigation