Fog continues
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning It’s going to warm up on a Tuesday but before I tell you how warm it’s going to get ;make sure you give yourself some extra time because where looking at areas of fog before 11AM.
The fog should clear out and it will be a partly sunny day warming into the 70s a high of 79 with southeasterly winds .
Tonight will see an increases of clouds and above normal temperatures a low of 68.
Tomorrow were expected to start off with cloudy skies then it will become partly to mostly sunny with a high of 81.
For the remainder of the week warm and humid highs in the low 80s to upper 70s and a possible cold front next week.
Have a good day.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.