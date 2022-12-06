Shop Local
Heroes Sports inviting veterans and active service members to join organization

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Heroes Sports is a national non-profit organization that focuses on the health, wellness and wellbeing of our nation’s veterans and service members through sports and recreation.

Many veterans who get out of the service have a tough time readjusting to life and making friends who have experienced similar situations.

As a result, Heroes Sports has decided to help provide veterans and service members with an outlet to take part in extra-curricular activities and meet some new faces in the process.

The organization holds a wide array of sporting events to help get veterans moving such as baseball, softball, hunting or fishing.

The organization is inviting veterans and or service members to watch the Army-Navy football game which is taking place at Pla-Mor this Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

For more information on the organization click here.

