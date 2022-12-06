Laredo approves contract with Austin Pets Alive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s an issue affecting many parts of the country: a shortage of veterinarians and Laredo is no exception. After reaching more than 100 local and out-of-town veterinarian clinics, the Laredo Animal Care Services has found who will provide veterinarian services.

On Monday, December 6, the Laredo city council approved a contract with Austin Pets Alive to bring full veterinarian services to Laredo. The partnership also includes general health services like spaying and neutering, the welfare of animals, vaccinations, and inspections among others.

The Austin Pets Alive team will be in Laredo for two to three days per week. The medical director for Austin Pets Alive, Dr. Alexis Bardzinski, said this relationship will significantly benefit pets in many ways. “I think it’s going to benefit by preventing a lot of sicknesses and just helping maintain a better quality of life, pain reduction, infection reduction for the animals not only at the shelter but also with our other connections, getting them out of the city if needed for the really sick cases that Laredo can’t treat. We could possibly send them somewhere else. We have those avenues,” said Dr. Bardzinksi.

Laredo Animal Care Services director Karina Elizondo said that per year, close to 2,900 veterinarians across the nation enter shelter medicine. She adds that only Austin Pets Alive responded to the invitation sent out to work with the department. The contract approved is only for 12 months, will cost $250,000, and will be paid for by the Animal Care Services department’s general fund.

Dr. Bardzinski says another benefit of working with Laredo Animal Care Services is offering pets in need transportation to other cities through their network of volunteers.

