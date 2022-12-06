Laredo Police need help identifying man and woman tied to theft

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of culprits believed to be tied to a burglary.

The incident happened on November 22, 2022, at the 600 block of E. Eistetter Street.

The Laredo Police Department released pictures as well as surveillance footage showing a woman wearing blue jeans, and a brown jacket with a furry hoodie along with a man wearing blue jeans, dark jacket with a red hoodie and a black cap.

The couple was last seen walking east along the 600 block of Bustamante with the stolen items.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to call laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All information will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.