Laredo Police need help locating stolen ATV

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle or ATV.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the ATV was stolen on or around November 15, 2022 at the 4900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

The vehicle is a green Yamaha Kodiak vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle, or the person(s) who stole it, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

They ask callers to reference #22-1067.

All calls will remain anonymous.

