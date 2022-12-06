Man accused of threatening Good Samaritans at gunpoint

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding a couple of Good Samaritans at gunpoint.

Laredo Police arrested Jose Daniel Rodriguez, 24 and charged him with two counts of unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Dec. 4 at around 6:30 p.m. when officers received an assault call at the 9000 block of San Dario.

The caller stated that an armed man arrived at the room, sold drugs, and assaulted a woman.

A description of the suspect was given and a lookout was placed.

An hour later, an accident was reported at the 1900 block of Jarvis where the man who was behind the assault was believed to be involved.

A couple who was passing by allegedly offered to help Rodriguez by giving him a ride to a home in south Laredo.

The couple agreed and during the drive, Rodriguez allegedly displayed the rifle in a threatening manner.

When the victims attempted to call 911, Rodriguez took the phone away from them.

LPD Officers were able to locate the vehicle near the 500 block of Century Drive.

Rodriguez was arrested and the couple was shaken up, but they were not harmed.

