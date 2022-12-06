Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 20s is rushed to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident.

The incident happened on Monday at around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of Okane and Arkansas.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries.

He was treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

No word on if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story and we’ll update as more details become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff

Latest News

Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
Jose Luis Garcia, 28
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
UISD names aquatic center after swimming pioneer
UISD names aquatic center after swimming pioneer
Fire at Laredo Recycling Center under investigation