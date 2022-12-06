Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 20s is rushed to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident.

The incident happened on Monday at around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of Okane and Arkansas.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries.

He was treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

No word on if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story and we’ll update as more details become available.

