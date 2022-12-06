Paisano rest stop to open on December 16 in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As people make their way through Laredo to go home for the holidays, the Gateway City is getting ready with the return of the Paisano rest stop.

The bi-national project, which is offered only in Laredo, has helped Mexican citizens returning home from the United States and Canada for the past 23 years.

The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau is working with the Mexican Consulate General to set up this year’s rest stop which will be at IH-35 southbound, just off mile marker 13.

The consul general of Mexico in Laredo, Juan Carlos Mendoza, said, ”The recommendation this year is for the paisanos to collect as much information as possible before starting their trip from Chicago, New York, Dallas, any city to the border. It’s crucial. If they have all this information and if they take advantage of all these resources online, they’ll avoid spending hours on the border. If they are prepared, they can cross easily.”

The rest stop opens on Friday, December 16 at 12 p.m. and closes on Sunday, December 18 at 8 a.m.

Below is the full press release:

The City of Laredo has hosted for the past 23 years a Paisano Rest Stop to help Mexican citizens returning home from the U.S. and Canada. This unique bi-national project is offered only in Laredo, Texas. The City of Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau works with the Mexican Consulate General to set up the rest stop; however, there are many departments and agencies from the city, state, and federal governments on both sides of the border who come together to help the paisanos.

The Paisano Rest Stop will be at IH-35 southbound, just off Mile Marker 13, beginning Friday, December 16, at 12:00 PM and closing at 8:00 AM on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The rest stop has individuals who help review and provide documents and guidance necessary for travelers. Information on bridge wait times, directions, simple mechanic assistance, refreshments, restroom facilities, and simply, an opportunity to rest and stretch their legs, all free and offered at the site.

The Mexican Immigration authorities will have computer workstations for travelers to process their documentation electronically. Visitors are encouraged to have all the proper documentation with them; this will help provide for a smoother and faster experience.

Additional information provided at the Rest Stop includes:

Hotel and restaurant listings;

U.S. Customs regulations for the return trip;

Legitimate nationalization processing business listing;

Complaint and crime reporting procedures with Mexican Consulate and local agencies;

Volunteer mechanic on-call to do an initial inspection and minor car repairs;

Mexican immigration and consular regulations and forms;

Free copies.

The staff from the City of Laredo, the Mexican Consulate, and the different agencies participating will be onsite providing helpful information and assisting in any way possible to help make their stop at the rest area a pleasant one.

Signage and electronic messages will be posted from south San Antonio. Local, state, and federal officials patrol the roadside on IH-35 South, to offer assistance to paisanos that need help, including security, traffic control, and roadside assistance. The exit to the rest stop will be marked with extra signage, especially for those traveling at night or who may not be familiar with the turn-off to the facility.

Paisanos traveling to Mexico through Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas should take Bridge I, Gateway to the Americas, to avoid traffic congestion along IH-35 at Bridge II, Juarez-Lincoln. Motorists exit Del Mar Exit #4 to Santa Maria Avenue; follow it south to Bridge I, as they arrive closer to downtown, additional signage will be in place routing them through to the international bridge.

Along the alternate route to Bridge I, off Santa Maria Avenue, portable bathroom facilities at various locations along the route will be marked with specific Paisano signage. Hours of operation begin Friday, December 16, and will remain in place through the peak travel period.

Paisanos wishing to avoid congestion altogether can take Colombia Solidarity Bridge (Bridge III) into Nuevo Leon, MX. The extended holiday hours of operation for Bridge III will be December 16, opening at 8:00 AM and continuous until December 18 at midnight or until all the traffic clears the span. Colombia Solidarity Bridge’s normal business hours are from 8:00 AM to midnight.

For regular AVI motorists who cross daily, there will be a specially designated crossing route for them to take to Bridge II, to avoid the downtown paisano and shopping traffic congestion beginning the morning of December 9 and will remain in place until December 27. Local motorists should be aware of the additional holiday traffic in the upcoming days and exercise caution and patience when traveling in the downtown areas and around major retail centers.

Finally, for up-to-date changes to laws regarding Mexican citizens returning home to Mexico for the holidays and vehicle importation laws, as well as for the U.S. or other foreign nationals traveling into Mexico, concerning the documents they must have to facilitate this process, please consult Mexican authorities. For more details, follow the link https://www.gob.mx/paisano for up-to-date and accurate information.

For more information about the Paisano Rest Stop, paisanos should call the Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-361-3360 or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/welcomepaisanostoLaredo. The Laredo CVB will have phone calls forwarded into the tent from December 17-19, and the 800-number will be answered throughout the 48-hour operation of the Paisano Tent.

Mexican authorities are also online at www.gob.mx/inm or social media Facebook & Twitter @progamapaisano.

