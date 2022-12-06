Shop Local
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in central Laredo over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 28, in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 3 when officers were called out to the 5100 block of San Francisco at around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities say they met with a male victim who had a stab wound to the left arm and cuts on his face.

According to the Laredo Police, the victim decided to go over to the Garcia’s apartment to confront him about smoking marijuana and ongoing parking issues.

The conversation turned physical, and Garcia allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail; meanwhile, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

