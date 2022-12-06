Trial of Juan David Ortiz enters day 7

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women entered its seventh day.

On Tuesday, Ranger Ernest “E.J.” Salinas with the Department of Public Safety was called to the stand.

Mr. Salinas who has been a ranger since 2011 went over some of his duties in his profession and stated that he has interrogated at least 100 perpetrators.

Ranger Salinas spoke about the interrogation process and that Ortiz allegedly refused to make a statement; however, Salinas continued and read Ortiz his Miranda Rights.

As the interview progressed, Salinas said Ortiz was not being truthful.

Salinas continued to speak about the interrogation process and the technique he used which was to build a rapport with the individual.

The defense attorney asked about the methods they used when they questioned Ortiz saying that it was similar to a quid pro quo.

Ortiz had asked Captain Calderon and Ranger Salinas for a picture of his wife, not to break down the door to his home and not to ransack the house to which they agreed.

Defense attorneys argued that they didn’t need to agree to those requests, they could have said no.

Salinas stated they could of but they didn’t.

