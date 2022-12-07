Bethany House receives $10K donation from Texas Community Bank

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that has been monumental in helping others received a generous donation.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Community Bank donated $10,000 to the Bethany House of Laredo.

For the past several years, the bank has donated the same amount of money to the Bethany House to allow the shelter to continue its operations.

Javier Garcia, the executive director says this donation comes at a time when the shelter sees an increase in people seeking services.

“We’re just very grateful, especially during this time, the season of giving that there’s a lot of families out there and children and individuals who do not have their limited essentials who do not have a roof over them or warm meals. This donation today will allow us to continue our services and provide those needed services,” said Garcia.

The Bethany House was founded by Father Charles McNaboe in 1982 with the mission to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless.

