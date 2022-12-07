Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Bethany House receives $10K donation from Texas Community Bank

Bethany House receives $10K donation from Texas Community Bank
Bethany House receives $10K donation from Texas Community Bank(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that has been monumental in helping others received a generous donation.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Community Bank donated $10,000 to the Bethany House of Laredo.

For the past several years, the bank has donated the same amount of money to the Bethany House to allow the shelter to continue its operations.

Javier Garcia, the executive director says this donation comes at a time when the shelter sees an increase in people seeking services.

“We’re just very grateful, especially during this time, the season of giving that there’s a lot of families out there and children and individuals who do not have their limited essentials who do not have a roof over them or warm meals. This donation today will allow us to continue our services and provide those needed services,” said Garcia.

The Bethany House was founded by Father Charles McNaboe in 1982 with the mission to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Authorities need help identifying man and woman tied to theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man and woman tied to theft
Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo
Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo
Man accused of threatening Good Samaritans at gunpoint
Man accused of threatening couple at gunpoint
Trial of Juan David Ortiz enters day 7
Trial of Juan David Ortiz enters day 7

Latest News

Closing arguments begin in Juan David Ortiz Trial
Closing arguments begin in Juan David Ortiz murder trial
Authorities need help locating burglary suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of burglary
Mercy Clinic invites community to take advantage of services
Mercy Clinic invites community to take advantage of services
Mercy Ministries of Laredo invites community to take advantage of services
Mercy Clinic invites community to take advantage of services