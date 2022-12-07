Closing arguments begin in Juan David Ortiz murder trial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The closing arguments in the Juan David Ortiz trial are expected to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After seven days of testimony from law enforcement officers and one of the victims, the former Border Patrol agent will soon learn his fate.

The closing arguments come just a day after an emotional day in court.

On Tuesday, emotions rang high as the court played audio recordings of Ortiz talking to his family the day he was apprehended by law enforcement.

During the playing of the recordings, Juan David Ortiz was seen wiping his face with tissues.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims heard from forensic scientists and the weapon that was used during their murders.

