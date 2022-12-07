Shop Local
Closing arguments begin in Juan David Ortiz murder trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The closing arguments in the Juan David Ortiz trial are expected to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After seven days of testimony from law enforcement officers and one of the victims, the former Border Patrol agent will soon learn his fate.

The closing arguments come just a day after an emotional day in court.

On Tuesday, emotions rang high as the court played audio recordings of Ortiz talking to his family the day he was apprehended by law enforcement.

During the playing of the recordings, Juan David Ortiz was seen wiping his face with tissues.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims heard from forensic scientists and the weapon that was used during their murders.

KGNS will have a crew covering the closing arguments as well as the verdict.

You can watch the full gavel to gavel coverage on KSAT’s livestream.

