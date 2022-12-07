Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Wednesday the middle of the week and not much of a change in the extended forecast.

Where not looking at fog this morning but where looking at a warm and humid day .

Through the morning hours mostly cloudy then some sunny in the afternoon a high of 81.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid a low of 65.

Tomorrow will be similar in the low 80s and at night possible fog into Friday morning.

Cold front possible early to mid next week bringing cooler air and expected to drop highs in the 60s with lows dropping in the upper 40s to 50s.

Have a wonderful day.

Cool and cloudy