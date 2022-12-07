Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: The verdict is in and after nearly five hours of deliberation, seven days of testimony and four years, Juan David Ortiz has been found guilty.

The former border patrol agent was accused in the murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz.

Kgns has a crew in San Antonio right now and we will bring you all of the latest developments.

The start of closing arguments in the trial of Juan David Ortiz was delayed due to questions about the case.

On Wednesday, the hearing began shortly after 12 p.m. despite being previously scheduled for 9 a.m.

Presiding Judge Oscar Hale started the court by reading the jury instructions before the closing arguments.

DA Assistant Karina Rios began the closing arguments by defining several terms in the jury instructions initially read to the jurors by Judge Hale.

Rios continued by showing the jurors a timeline of the murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Hernandez aka Cantu and Janelle Ortiz.

Rios continued by showing Ramirez’s, Luera’s and Ortiz’s cause of death by shooting; however, Cantu’s was by striking her with an unknown object and then a shooting.

Rios continued by telling jurors the reasoning behind Ortiz’s action were said by Ortiz during the interrogation when he claimed he “was cleaning up the streets.”

The state said Ortiz’s confession was done “freely” and “voluntarily”, it was also obtained “without promise, coercion, or intimidation.”

Rio told the jurors to evaluate Ortiz’s interrogation with the officers, the search, and the testimony of Erika Pena the woman who said she escaped from Ortiz the night of his arrest.

Meanwhile, one of Ortiz’s defense attorneys’, Raymond Fuchs, told jurors some of the evidence was “illegal” especially the search of Ortiz’s truck, the process of Ortiz interrogation and the search warrant.

Ortiz’s second attorney, Joel Perez, reiterated on the amendments and on Ortiz’s rights.

Perez addressed Ortiz’s mental health and the pills he was taking.

District Attorney Isidro Alaniz countered and told jurors fought back the defense’s statement on the search and dismissed their claims saying it was illegal.

Alaniz went through the final moments of all four women and at the end, the jurors were excused and now deliberations have begun in the case.

