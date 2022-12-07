Laredo approves salary adjustments for some city employees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Inflation and holidays are hitting everyone’s pockets, but some are getting relief in Laredo.

After some concerns over low wages, Laredo city council members approved adjusting some city employees’ salaries, impacting over 1,000 employees.

Segal Group conducted a compensation study for a year on the city’s employee wages, which had not been done in over 30 years. Vice president of Segal Group, Ruth Ann Eledge, said the city has wider pay ranges than average making it difficult to offer competitive wages. The employees that will be the most impacted are those in the lower grades.

Council member for District 3 Melissa Cigarroa said this is a commitment to city employees. “This brings us in line with state averages. I was very happy to see the city move forward on it. It’s a commitment. You heard at the meeting that it’s about $6 million to include in the budget for this year. Then it will be another $8 million in the next year’s budget, but council is committed to it. I think it’s needed. We need to not only attract good workers, but we also need to retain the good workers that we have. This brings all of that in line,” said Cigarroa.

Some solutions Segal Group proposed are bringing up the starting salary and bringing down those she said are “overpaid.” Some next steps to adjust salaries include ensuring employees are at minimum range and identifying employees’ longevity in their positions to determine their adjustment.

While not all employees will receive an adjustment, it will impact 48% of city employees.

