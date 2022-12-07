Laredo Fire Department believes fires at recycling centers are not related

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unfortunate series of fires at a recycling plant hit Laredo the past couple of weeks.

Many in the Laredo community have sparked concerns wondering if there is a connection between the fires.

In the past couple of months, two fires were reported in Laredo and one in Nuevo Laredo, both of which have been reported at recycling warehouses.

The biggest one happened on Oct. 28 at a recycling warehouse on Santa Maria Avenue. The blaze lasted for more than 24 hours.

This past Friday, the City of Laredo’s Recycling Center caught fire.

Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said the investigation into the fires remains ongoing at this point.

“As of right now, right now they’re not related. They’re undetermined at this time. Our arson and prevention division is working diligently to find out the origins of the fire. I really wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly the reasoning, but I can tell you that the investigation is moving along quickly and well. And as soon as we have more information we’ll share it to the public,” said Heard.

Chief Guillermo Heard said Friday’s fire on Highway 359 took a long time to get under control due to the windy conditions.

Heard said a fire can intensify when flammable material is left where it shouldn’t be.

Heard adds house fires also increase during the holiday season since people use their stoves and heaters.

Heard reminds people to be careful when placing items above the stoves, especially before the holiday season.

Heard also reminds the community fireworks are not permitted within city limits saying these also pose a threat to starting fires in our community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.