Laredo Health Department reports slight increase in HIV cases

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is reporting a slight increase in HIV cases compared to last year.

According to the health department, as of 2022, there are 26 HIV-positive cases in Laredo out of 848 people tested. In 2021, 597 people were tested and 24 tested positive for HIV.

The director of the health department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said it’s crucial to know your status in order to combat the disease. ”It’s important if you are HIV positive that you’re comfortable with that. We need to get rid of the stigma that’s associated with HIV. It’s important for you to remain in treatment so that you become undetectable. HIV is a chronic disease. You are able to live a long and healthy life with managing your HIV,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

The health department offers HIV prevention medication called PrEP and free HIV testing as well as counseling if the test comes out positive.

If you have any questions, you can contact the health department at 956-795-4900.

