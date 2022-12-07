Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of burglary

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who broke into a Laredo business.

The incident was reported on Nov. 8, 2022, at 1113 Iturbide Street.

According to Laredo Police, the person was seen breaking into Cas Guero.

He was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, gym shoes, and a red baseball cap.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.