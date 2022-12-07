Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of burglary
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who broke into a Laredo business.
The incident was reported on Nov. 8, 2022, at 1113 Iturbide Street.
According to Laredo Police, the person was seen breaking into Cas Guero.
He was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, gym shoes, and a red baseball cap.
If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
