Laredo Utilities Department gives update on current water projects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In February of 2022, the city of Laredo issued a water boil advisory to residents of the east and central parts of the city due to a water line break. Residents also reported low water pressure after the incident.

In the last city council meeting of 2022, the utilities department director, Arturo Garcia, gave an update on the current water projects in the city.

Some of the biggest projects include the water storage tank replacement on Lyon Street which Garcia reports is 95% finished.

Other waterline replacements the department is working on are in the west San Francisco Avenue area, which will be finished in two weeks; the 300 to 400 blocks of Grant Street in downtown to be completed in February 2023; on Mier Street to be completed by May 2023.

