Mercy Clinic invites community to take advantage of services

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Mercy Clinic of Laredo continues to help low-income residents in our community receive medical services.

With so many illnesses and viruses going around right now such as Flu, Covid-19 and RSV, health services are crucial to our community members.

Mercy is nonprofit health clinic that provides services such as general medicine, health education, adult dental care and cancer programs.

If you are a Webb County resident without health insurance, there is help available.

The clinic encourages residents to contact their offices and apply to become a patient.

For more information on the services the Mercy Clinic offers you can call 956-718-6810.

