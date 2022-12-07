Security measures in place in Nuevo Laredo as ‘paisano season’ begins

NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Before reports of gunfire in parts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, the director of civil protection and fire in Nuevo Laredo said that the city would have security elements to support the influx of tourists this holiday season.

Humberto Fernández Diez de Pinos said, “we have law enforcement from the state government, like the National Guard, working very closely. In this way, we are leading the caravans that will be taken to the state limits so that the paisanos who arrive in Nuevo Laredo to visit their families do so in a safe way.” He added that when the people return at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023, the city of Nuevo Laredo will again increase its security measures.

Last week, on Monday, November 28, shootouts were reported in Nuevo Laredo due to conflict between criminal organizations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.