Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo.

One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo.

The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One employee there shared the aftermath of the unfortunate situation, saying the damages done to the property are even more than the money stolen. “We don’t usually leave a lot of money here in the cash register. It was around $50 or $60. It wasn’t even $100. It was more the damages to the cash register because he didn’t even take lottery tickets, the tablet, or merchandise,” said the employee.

Employees around the downtown area said break-ins happen frequently around businesses, but many are too afraid to report them. The Laredo Police Department confirmed those reports are not being made, since the department has not seen an increase. Investigator Joe Baeza said, “We really haven’t seen a huge, huge spike in burglaries. We do have them.”

With the holiday season upon us, community members can take simple measures to prevent becoming a victim of crime.

“If you’re going to be out during the holidays for an extended period of time or you’re going to be out of town for two weeks or so, a couple of suggestions would be not to post anything until after you come back and you’re home already,” said investigator Joe Baeza.

The police department says residents can inform them when they’re out on vacation so they keep an eye out for your residence.

Police seek help identifying the break-in suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call them or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

