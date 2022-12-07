Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, TAMAULIPAS. (KGNS) - According to multiple sources including the government of Nuevo Laredo Facebook page, there have been reports of gunshots going on in different areas of Nuevo Laredo.

Authorities say the situation is under control, but they are asking people to take precautions.

The Nuevo Laredo “Universidad Technologica” is asking students to stay home, and all classes will be online today. We will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

