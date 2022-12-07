UISD schools receive funds for participating in McDonald’s McTeacher Night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several UISD schools received some much-needed funds from a fast-food giant.

A total of nine elementary schools from UISD received close to $7,000 in funds as part of their participation during McDonald’s Fall McTeacher Night.

McTeacher Night is an event that takes place at local McDonald’s restaurants across Laredo.

UISD School Teachers and staff take turns to getting behind the counter at the fast-food joints and help employees get orders out to the customers.

Parents and students are encouraged to attend McTeacher Night and 20-percent of the funds raised that night will go towards the respective school.

“In this event we had a lot of parents being able to participate we had been out two years not doing this, but they felt safe we were at the McDonald’s by the Walmart in Zapata Highway, and we had a very good turnout. Our parents were happy to be able to see us there and participate and so were the students,” said Veterans Memorial Elementary Principal Luz Serna Ramirez.

The checks awarded to schools ranged from $800 to $1,000.

The total funds given by McDonalds to UISD were $6,730 dollars.

