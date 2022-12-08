Shop Local
Habitat for Humanity provides a home for Laredo family

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the winter storm back in 2021, many households were severely damaged, some with broken water pipes, torn walls, and other ceiling repairs.

That winter storm took everything from the Almazan family. It left them having to sleep in their living room after the damage. However, local organizations and even state foundations have stepped in to help rebuild.

On Wednesday, December 7, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on what will soon be the Almazan family’s new home.

The house is being built through a project called Forever Home. Carol Sherwood, executive director of the organization, said this project is done with sponsored donations for families in need without requesting any funds from the city.

The family said they could not afford to fix it or buy a new one, but now with help from the organization and sponsors, they’re able to finally have a new house.

Sherwood said in case anyone would like to qualify for a new forever home, or wish to become a sponsor, they can call 956-724-3227 for more information.

