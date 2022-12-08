Shop Local
It sounds like a broken record, but not much of a change

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday we are in the 70s this morning looking at cloudy skies through the morning hours .

The sunny will come out and warm temperatures in the upper 70s a high of 82 with south easterly winds.

Tonight will be warm and partly cloudy a low of 66.

Tomorrow cloudy then gradual clearing up and expected to reach a high of 81.

A cold front will pass across south Texas early- mid next week were high temperatures are expected to cool down into the 60s and lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Have a great day.

