Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four Laredo women

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - After more than four years, the families of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz have received justice.

The jury found former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the man who killed the four women guilty for his crimes.

Following the verdict, the defense called for a jury pull, in which each juror was asked to share their verdict, which was unanimously guilty.

This brought on a strong reaction from not only the families of the victims but also the family of Ortiz.

Following the verdict reading, nine impact statements were read out loud to Ortiz by the families of the four victims.

Each shared their heartbreak from losing their loved one to this horrific crime and some even said they forgave Ortiz for what he did.

Janelle Ortiz’s mother, Elva Enriquez said it’s the closure they have all been waiting for.

“It hurt. I have had my mother murdered, my father was murdered and now my sister is murdered. I have nothing. It hurt. But it felt good and maybe it will do him good to know he is forgiven, maybe he can forgive himself and he come to terms with what he has done because we all have to”, said Guiselda Cantu’s brother, Joey Cantu.

KGNS spoke to the defense following the verdict reading and they say it was a difficult case with a lot of incriminating evidence. They tried to show the jury that some of the evidence was obtained in violation of the law, but the district attorney made an effective presentation.

Ortiz now faces life in prison without parole.

In the courtroom it was mentioned that Ortiz will be filing an appeal.

