Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar.

According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.

In May 2022, Martinez pleaded not guilty to three charges of capital murder.

On Tuesday, December 6, a pre-trial was held at the 111th District Court for Martinez where additional settings were requested due to the amount of information.

A final pre-trial is set for April 3, 2023, with jury selection on April 17, 2023, at the 111th District Court with Judge Monica Notzon presiding.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Jury find former Border Patrol agent guilty
Update: Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

Latest News

Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday Posada
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday Posada
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday Posada