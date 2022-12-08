Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar.

According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.

In May 2022, Martinez pleaded not guilty to three charges of capital murder.

On Tuesday, December 6, a pre-trial was held at the 111th District Court for Martinez where additional settings were requested due to the amount of information.

A final pre-trial is set for April 3, 2023, with jury selection on April 17, 2023, at the 111th District Court with Judge Monica Notzon presiding.

