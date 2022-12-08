Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’

This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic.

There will be plenty of food and music among other activities.

Itzel Hinojosa said aside from the food and music, people can also be a part of their traditional ‘pastorela.’ “The ‘pastorela’ is public. Anyone is welcome to participate. The ‘pastorela’ is a reenactment of Joseph and Mary going to Bethlehem to give birth to Jesus. The catholic religion is prominent in the Mexican culture, but this is just a reenactment, so we share the most historical values that it has on Mexican culture as well in the ‘posada,’ said Hinojosa.

The ‘posada’ event will be free of charge and it starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.