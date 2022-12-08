Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez.

The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found an infant who was thrown from a white Chevrolet Malibu as a result of the collision. The child was flown to a San Antonio hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After a thorough investigation, Marco Cruz-Gonzalez was determined as the driver of the Malibu and had been drinking earlier in the day.

If you have any information that could lead to Cruz-Gonzalez’s arrest, you’re asked to call 956-795-2800 or 727-TIPS.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.