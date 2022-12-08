Shop Local
Laredo veterans remember victims of Pearl Harbor attack

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans from Laredo honored those who died during the Pearl Harbor attack. 21 ships of the Pacific fleet were sunk or damaged on December 7, 1941.

Among the ships was the U.S.S. Arizona which lost more than 1,100 crewmen. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.

U.S. Air Force veteran Onyx Benavides shared more on the significance of the fateful day in our history and what those Americans might have felt on that day. “People were enjoying the sun and beaches of Pearl Harbor and they were not expecting it. They knew it was going to happen, but they were not prepared. If you are a veteran you have to feel for them. They didn’t have a chance to fight. In the little fight that they did, they did some damage, but not enough,” said Benavides.

Benavides encourages his fellow veterans to exercise their liberties and honor those who fell in battle.

