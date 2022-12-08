Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of Sharing promotion.(McDonald's)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents this Thursday and Friday.

The fast-food chain said customers can snag the deal when ordering through its app.

The burgers usually cost $2.89, but McDonald’s said it’s lowering the price as part of its SZN of Sharing promotion.

The double cheeseburger offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is good as long as supplies last.

Representatives say customers can unwrap deals, merchandise and prizes in the restaurant’s app through the SZN of Sharing promotion until Dec. 25.

According to McDonald’s, customers can grab “Exclusive McDonald’s Deals” that change during the week as part of its current promotion.

The burger chain is also offering the chance for someone to win free McDonald’s for life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Jury find former Border Patrol agent guilty
Update: Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

Latest News

Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning...
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
FedEx driver says he strangled Texas girl in van: warrant