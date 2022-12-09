Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport.

According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.

As a result, operations will be suspended starting Jan. 7, 2023.

The airline started offering flights to Mexico City from Laredo on Oct. 5, 2020.

In a statement, the city says, “The Laredo International Airport thanks Aeromar representatives for their service to our city and their support.”

Travelers who purchased tickets for flights after January 7, 2023, will be contacted by Aeromar for reimbursement.

For more information, the community can contact 1-844-237-6629.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Jury find former Border Patrol agent guilty
Update: Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder

Latest News

Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
Laredo College to hold ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’
File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College to hold ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’