Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport.

According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.

As a result, operations will be suspended starting Jan. 7, 2023.

The airline started offering flights to Mexico City from Laredo on Oct. 5, 2020.

In a statement, the city says, “The Laredo International Airport thanks Aeromar representatives for their service to our city and their support.”

Travelers who purchased tickets for flights after January 7, 2023, will be contacted by Aeromar for reimbursement.

For more information, the community can contact 1-844-237-6629.

