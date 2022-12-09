Annual Christmas parade hits the streets tonight!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s lights, camera, Christmas for an annual holiday tradition!

On Friday night, the annual Christmas Parade will hit the streets of Laredo.

Festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at the Burlington on San Bernardo and ending at Garden Street.

Organizers are inviting residents to celebrate Christmas with over 140 parade entries that include floats, dance teams, cheerleaders, music and much more.

And of course, your good neighbor station is proud to lead the parade with our float that will be all lit up.

KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso is the parade Grand Marshall so come out and join us!

