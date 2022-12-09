Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties.

While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it.

At any time on the job, Border Patrol’s EMT agents are on the lookout for those who are injured from civilians to those who cross the border illegally.

Douglas Lindberg, a certified Border Patrol EMT agent has seen it all; from standard snakebites to drownings.

“We got a staff that are also certified as emergency technicians and paramedics, so along with their enforcement job agents they are out in the field and ready to respond to rescue people who need help because they are really injured,” said Lindberg.

According to Lindberg, all of the agents are trained in CPR and first aid, they all have the capabilities to help and save lives.

“So in that initial response every agent is trained and recognized someone who is in distress and take the immediate action they need to save lives,” said Lindberg.

For certified EMT agent Jose Rodriguez, it’s part of the job, but it can be quite the challenge.

“On summer is heat injuries and fractures; during December there are cases of cold injuries or people getting lost. The same tendency to be a bit dehydrated or medical calls like diabetes, heat exhaustion or just to rescue somebody,” said Rodriguez.

The agents say they need more hands on deck.

Aside from securing the border, the agency has a team of first responders.

For those who wish to become a certified EMT with the Border Patrol agency, there is a process.

It takes up to three months of training and then an agent must pass the national certification test.

