Bowling for chess

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United High School Chess Club is looking to raise funds for its students, and the public can help, all it takes is knocking down some pins.

The chess club has about 24 members, who compete at the local, state, and national level, but they need some funds to be able to keep the club afloat.

If you have any spare time this Sunday, December 11, the chess club will be hosting a Christmas bowl-a-thon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants can get a team of five bowlers; the cost is $125 per team.

Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed bowling team.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.