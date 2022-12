Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health center is inviting all expecting mothers to an educational holiday posada.

Driscoll Health Plan in collaboration with Latched Support from San Antonio will be hosting Baby’s First Christmas Posada.

Not only will it get mothers and fathers into the holiday spirit, but it will also educate them about what they need to know when expecting a newborn baby.

The event will feature several educational booths that will go over several health and safety tips for expecting mothers.

Health experts will also go over nutrition, fitness, and car seat safety.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some free prizes.

The Posada will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TAMIU Student Center Ballroom.

The event is free and open to public parents.

