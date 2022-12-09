Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict

Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail.

On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went over some of the shocking revelations, he and his office witnessed during the killings in September of 2018.

Sheriff Cuellar said that during the time of the murders, Ortiz was an intelligence supervisor with Border Patrol agency and worked closely with other local law enforcement agencies.

Cuellar went on to praise Erika Pena, the sole survivor who was able to escape from Ortiz and report it to law enforcement.

When asked about Ortiz’s current demeanor, Captain Jaime Mangana said his behavior is being monitored at all times.

“We have him on one to one, we have officers sitting there watching him 24/7 and we’re writing everything that he is doing, sitting down, walking, we took him out to take a shower, eating, basically everything that he is doing, everything is being documented,” said Captain Mangana.

Cuellar went on to say that Ortiz will be here for about a week until they can fill out all the proper paperwork.

Once they submit the documents, Ortiz will be sent to a prison in Huntsville, Texas where he will serve his life sentence.

On Wednesday, it was mentioned that Ortiz will be filing an appeal.

