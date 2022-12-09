Laredo College to hold ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’

Shop Local
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In one of the many efforts to spread some holiday spirit in our community, Laredo College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department will hold its ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’.

The concert will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Arts Center at Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh Campus.

Tickets are still available; they start at $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.

For more information you can call (956)-721-5224.

