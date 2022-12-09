Shop Local
Laredo offers help for those suffering from holiday blues

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season.

One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.

Barbara Escamilla with the city’s Community Mental Health program said, “after a social assessment where we continue to get to know the patient a little better, we then see if the individual would benefit from counseling or telepsychiatry or if they’re interested in it, they can go ahead and come and ask for Juntos and we’ll go ahead and get them seen and get them set up.”

For more information on the program, people can call 956-795-4900 and ask for Barbara Escamilla, the director of Juntos for Better Health.

