Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program

Eighth Grader of the Month
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department.

The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.

Officers were seen at the workshop getting thousands of gifts ready for roughly 760 families in the Laredo area.

Each bag will go to a well-deserving family who applied for the program during the registration window.

The Laredo Police Department’s Public Information Officer Jose Espinoza thanks the community and other local organizations who have helped put smiles on children’s faces throughout the years.

“The Blue Santa Program is based solely on donations, monetary donations as well as gifts, earlier this week, the arena gun club recently brought us some gifts to the station and we’re gonna be providing them to the children of the community in Laredo,” said Espinoza.

The presents will be distributed on Thursday, December 15 and Saturday December 17.

