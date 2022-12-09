Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to celebrate our lady of Guadalupe.

Every year on December 12, the Mexican Catholic Community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

The feast day is an important holiday in Mexico as well as here in Laredo.

This Sunday, our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be celebrating the Virgin Mary with several masses this Sunday, on December 11.

Mass starts at 11 a.m., another one at 11:30 a.m., and a midnight mass at 12:15 a.m.

For more information on the celebration as well as their services click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Jury find former Border Patrol agent guilty
Update: Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder

Latest News

Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
Annual Christmas Parade
Annual Christmas Parade to take place Friday
Ortiz returns to Webb County Jail
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Laredo prepares for 58th annual Christmas parade
Annual Christmas parade hits the streets tonight!