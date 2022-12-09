Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to celebrate our lady of Guadalupe.

Every year on December 12, the Mexican Catholic Community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego in 1531.

The feast day is an important holiday in Mexico as well as here in Laredo.

This Sunday, our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be celebrating the Virgin Mary with several masses this Sunday, on December 11.

Mass starts at 11 a.m., another one at 11:30 a.m., and a midnight mass at 12:15 a.m.

